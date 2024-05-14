Beware of scam using Tribune editor’s name

In recent days, DAILY TRIBUNE received several reports from various companies of emails claiming to be coming from the newspaper supposedly signed by Chito Lozada, the “editor-in-chief.”

DAILY TRIBUNE warns the public that such emails, which have become frequent lately and target personnel of large companies, are bogus and are meant to skim money from unwary victims.

Such email messages are scam operations. DAILY TRIBUNE is not engaged in extorting money.

The modus operandi is uniform in that it warns of an advertisement or a “Notice to the Public” regarding a pending case while asking the recipient to contact a certain lawyer whose name is interchangeable since it is made up.

A number is given supposedly of Mr. Chito Lozada that is meant to ultimately extract money from gullible recipients of the message.

DAILY TRIBUNE has approached the National Bureau of Investigation to track the perpetrators of the scam.

If victimized by this form of digital scam, please contact DAILY TRIBUNE at +63288337085 or email at dailytribune@tribune.net.ph.