‘Running Man Philippines’ races to second season

The most-watched reality game show on Philippine TV in 2022, Running Man Philippines, is back on GMA Network for a more hilarious, entertaining and fun-filled season.

Returning to the show are Kapuso stars Mikael Daez, Glaiza de Castro, Lexi Gonzales, Buboy Villar, Kokoy de Santos, Angel Guardian and the newest addition to this season’s runners, Miguel Tanfelix.

Coming from the highly successful, action-packed first season, this new installment is set in the winter season and promises more extraordinary locations in South Korea, such as Seoul, Gangwon, Gyeonggi, Mokpo, and Jeju Island, that will surely deliver fun and good vibes for the viewers each episode.