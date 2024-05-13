‘Running Man Philippines’ races to second season

The most-watched reality game show on Philippine TV in 2022, Running Man Philippines, is back on GMA Network for a more hilarious, entertaining and fun-filled season.
Returning to the show are Kapuso stars Mikael Daez, Glaiza de Castro, Lexi Gonzales, Buboy Villar, Kokoy de Santos, Angel Guardian and the newest addition to this season’s runners, Miguel Tanfelix.
Coming from the highly successful, action-packed first season, this new installment is set in the winter season and promises more extraordinary locations in South Korea, such as Seoul, Gangwon, Gyeonggi, Mokpo, and Jeju Island, that will surely deliver fun and good vibes for the viewers each episode.
In this new chapter, runners and celebrity guests will compete in 12 races under stone-cold weather. Fans should watch out for the iconic name tag challenge and games with an overarching theme, such as the Winter Olympics, Haunted School, Korean Military Training, Beauty Pageant, Prison Break and more.
Also much-awaited are this season’s celebrity guests who will surely add excitement to the chaos, including no less than Korean superstars Sandara Park, Nancy McDonnie and Haha of Running Man Korea.
Pinoy pop stars Josh of SB19 and Unis members Gehlee and Elisa, Pinoy athletes Eric “Eruption” Tai and Mark Striegl, award-winning actress Alessandra de Rossi and Kapuso stars Rochelle Pangilinan, Herlene Budol, Paul Salas, Archie Alemania, Michael Sager and Bianca Umali are also joining in the fun this season. Original Pinoy runner Ruru Madrid is also appearing in the season for a special participation.
Running Man Philippines Season 2 airs weekends at 7:15 p.m. on GMA Network.