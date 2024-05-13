Roxas Blvd to go car-free beginning 26 May

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Monday signed into law Ordinance No. 9047 making both lanes of Roxas Boulevard “car-free” during early Sunday mornings starting 26 May.

The “Move Manila Program” aims to promote health and wellness and introducing a pollution-free fitness program in the city.

Lacuna signed the ordinance a day after inspecting the said stretch over the weekend and in the presence of city officials who will be involved in the direct implementation of the measure.

Under the ordinance, both lanes of Roxas Boulevard from Padre Burgos Streeet to Quirino Avenue in Manila will be closed to traffic from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. starting 26 May and every Sunday thereafter to give way to the residents who want to engage in physical activities or exercise by walking, jogging, running, roller skating or biking, among others, free from pollution produced by motor vehicles.

Lacuna said that the city of Manila recognizes the importance of physical activities to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among its constituents while in harmony with the natural and man-made environment in the city.

“Our car-free Sundays will be different from others like it because our venue is Roxas Boulevard, the most beautiful and historic boulevard in the country,” Lacuna said.

“We inspected Roxas Boulevard to ensure that the road will be safe for all,” she added.

The re-routing of traffic flow on affected areas during the time of closure will be carefully planned and managed by the appropriate agencies to ensure the commuters of continued timely travel and efficient delivery of goods and services without delay.

Light motor vehicles may be diverted to the parallel service roads along Roxas Boulevard and other side streets, while heavy motor vehicles may be rerouted to nearby main thoroughfares such as Taft Avenue.

Meanwhile, medical emergency first responders and hydration stations will be deployed at strategic locations along Roxas Boulevard for the well-being of program participants and the general public gathered participating in the activities while necessary waste management measures shall be implemented before and after each event to ensure a waste-free and healthy environment for the conduct of the program activities.