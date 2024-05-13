PCG worried over latest Beijing reclamation

The Philippine government has been very effective in preventing China from continuing with its small-scale reclamation in the key features of the West Philippine Sea (WPS), a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said Monday.

In a press conference, PCG spokesperson for WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela warned that China could set up another naval base in Philippine waters if it succeeds in its reclamation efforts.

“If the Chinese would be successful in carrying out this kind of reclamation and then converting this once again to another naval base or something, it will be very difficult for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard to do resupply missions,” he said.

Tarriela noted that China has encircled all of Ayungin Shoal.

“That’s why I’m saying the commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard has to make sure that we’re not going to allow China to carry out a successful reclamation in Sabina Shoal,” he said.

Tarriela said the PCG has monitored more than 30 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal as early as mid-April this year.

He said that various Chinese research vessels were also spotted swarming the area. “We suspected that the Chinese were actually doing the same reclamation activities in Escoda shoal.”

On 16 April, the PCG deployed its largest vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, to conduct maritime patrols due to the presence of Chinese vessels in the Philippine waters. PCG divers reported dead corals in the waters.

Tarriela said China could have been preparing for its reclamation activities and building structures at Escoda shoal after the PCG spotted dead corals dumped in the area.

He pointed out that Escoda Shoal is only 71.5 miles from Palawan province.

“This can be translated to 132 kilometers. So you can just imagine how close the Chinese activities now are,” he said.

Tarriela said China’s previous small-scale reclamation at Sandy Cay was “more than 200 nautical miles” from the Philippines, farther than Escoda Shoal.

“Although it falls within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island. But Sabina Shoal is actually the area where we do our rendezvous with the AAP Supply Group. So that’s very alarming because it’s very close,” he added.

Tarriela said this was the second time the PCG has seen dead corals in the key features in the WPS.

He noted that the deployment of the largest vessel in the PCG fleet has been significant in deterring China from conducting a reclamation in the area.

“The mere fact that the Philippine Coast Guard vessel deterred the People’s Republic of China from continuing this small-scale reclamation, I think we have become very effective in doing this,” he said.