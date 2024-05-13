Pasig flags rising rabies cases

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said there was a sudden surge of residents getting in the queue to be vaccinated for anti-rabies.

According to the data provided by the Animal Bite Center in Pasig City Hall, there were a total of 12,911 cases of animal bites from January to March. Out of these cases, 6,319 were dog bites while 6,592 were cat bites.

Sotto said that the cause of this sudden increase of Pasigueños queuing for the anti-rabies vaccine is due to a viral news item about an unattended animal bite.

He also said that he spoke with other city mayors and was told that they also experienced a surge at their respective animal bite treatment centers.

Sotto, however, said that Pasig City has an adequate supply of vaccines, unlike other local government units that struggled due to the influx of people requiring anti-rabies vaccines.

He also noted that it seems like Pasig's stock of vaccines is running low and requested the Department of Veterinary Services to conduct an information dissemination campaign regarding animal bite treatment processes.