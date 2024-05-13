Njel de Mesa’s cinematic dreams and realities

“If you build it, they will come.” These were the recurring words that Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) heard in his mind in the 1989 sports fantasy drama Field of Dreams, which was nominated for Best Picture in the 1989 Oscars.

The line obviously rubbed off on director Njel de Mesa, maverick filmmaker of NDM Studios. He wrote, produced, directed 10 movies in a span of two years. De Mesa is sure the Supreme Being guided him into dreaming big and making these motion pictures.

“I knew that the voice and guidance came from God,” De Mesa said. “You know why I am sure of it? Kasi maginhawa sa pakiramdam (Because there was a feeling of ease) when we started to film. Everything fell into place. Small and big miracles happened as we did the shoot. Whatever troubles we encountered, we managed it and I saw all of it as blessings in disguise. The whole NDM Studios team is aware that it was God, and up to now, it is still Him who makes all of these possible.”

“Kasi kung hindi Siya (If it were not Him), how come the opportunity to film presented itself as the government restrictions on film production in 2021 were eased and relaxed following the height of the Covid-19 pandemic?” asked the motion picture maverick. “What happened with us was while one film was already in post-production, I was already starting filming the next project. I gave the production all the time they need, so instead of getting bored waiting for the final output, I went ahead and started with the next title.”

He added: “Doing all these movies is like my Neverland adventure, only in real time. Another reason why I am inspired to do all of them in succession — kasi masaya siya (because it is a joy). The reality of shooting gives me happy thoughts, a different kind of adrenaline rush. Parang (Like) Peter Pan, I can fly with my imagination, my creativity going ballistic, and I work with friends, kaya mas (so it is more) dynamic and fun ang (the) shoot.”

“It has been an exciting journey,” said De Mesa. “My role as a screenplay writer, producer and director gives me the full creative freedom to give it my all, hindi lang (not just) blood, sweat and tears, pati (but also) gut, lalo na ang puso (and also heart). My heart is in every aspect of all these films.”

According to director Njel, the trademark ingredients of his films are: “They make you wonder. Think. Weigh on things. See the beauty and darkness of life. It is always honest, and makes you have a showdown with your vulnerability, morality and all those that you hold dear and sacred.”

Jiseo Arigato International Film Festival

The first Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival will happen in Nagoya, Japan on 25 to 26 May. Located in Central Japan, Nagoya is home to many Filipino inhabitants and workers. The major objective of the festival is to strengthen the artistic and cultural ties between the Filipinos and Japanese with the presentation of films that speak of and show the richness, heritage, people, concerns, issues and stories of both cultures.

De Mesa’s Malditas in Maldives premieres as a film in competition in the latest addition to the growing world of international film festivals. Headlining it are Arci Muñoz, Kiray Celis and Janelle Tee.

Shot in Maldives, it was the first Filipino film to showcase the beauty and splendor of the tourist destination.

De Mesa said: “Based on scientific studies, before this century ends, the Maldives will be completely wiped out from the world map due to rising ocean levels. And we’re proud that we’re the first local production to capture the breathtaking scenery of this archipelago by featuring it in our film.”

As a special surprise, De Mesa presented an exclusive sneak peek of a scene from Malditas in Maldives to select press members, with this columnist included. The 20-minute tease showed the lead characters Arci, Janelle and Kiray playing for truth cards and one cannot help but be affected by their sincerity and the manner they peeled off the masks of the roles they portrayed.

His other film in competition is Mama San. His other works, Subtext headlined Elly Cellan; Coronaphobia starring Daiana Menezes, Will Devaughn, Paolo Paraiso, Cay Kuijpers and Tommie Kingwill; and Must Give Pause featuring Shaneley Santos and Cheska Ortega, are all set to premiere as films for exhibition.