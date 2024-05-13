Mixed-use estate to rise in Tarlac City

TARLAC City — A mixed-use estate will be constructed in Barangay Lourdes here, providing additional investment and employment to the people of Tarlac City.

This was the statement made by Mayor Cristy Angeles during the groundbreaking ceremony of the P7-bilion, 200-hectare industrial, commercial and residential estate called the Tarlac Industrial (TARI) Estate.

Angeles said that with the construction of the TARI Estate, Tarlac City is now a top investment hub in North and Central Luzon.

According to Angeles, the TARI Estate will bring in investments, thousands of employment and business opportunities that will pave the way for the development of the economy not only in Tarlac City, but to a major part of Luzon.

“We are very excited for this development because it is expected to usher in a new era of growth and progress. The City Government of Tarlac, under our Administration, pledges unwavering support for this endeavor. We will work closely with Aboitiz to ensure that the TARI Estate becomes a beacon of progress, innovation, and sustainability.

Together, we will build a legacy that will ultimately result to a better quality of life for our people,” Angeles said.

Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, Aboitiz InfraCapital president and CEO Cosette Canilao, AIC Economic Estates head Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, AIC vice president for Operations Clifford Academia, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, and Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso Panga were present during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Canilao said, “Today we have witnessed a major milestone, one defined by vision, collaboration, and boundless opportunity. Thank you, Mayor Cristy Angeles, for the warm welcome. We are here, by deliberate design, because of the environment that has been fostered here under your leadership.”