Marcos eyes strengthening Phl Air Force capabilities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to further enhance the Philippine Air Force’s capabilities in a bid to improve the country’s defense systems, Malacañang said on Monday.

This direction came during the 2nd Quarter Command Conference held at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City as tensions between the Philippines and China escalated over territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

"The President was briefed on the recent activites, plans and proposed projects of the Philippine Air Force," Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters in a Viber message.

"The President gave his guidance and instructions on some of the proposed programs to further strengthen the PAF as it defends the country's sovereignty, territory and development," she added.

In a separate statement, the PAF said its commanding general, Lieutenant General Stephen Parreño, and other air force officials briefed Marcos on their strategic initiatives aimed at increasing the Air Force’s operational capabilities, particularly in the face of emerging security challenges and natural disasters.

"The Philippine Air Force expresses its deep appreciation to our Commander-in-Chief for his guidance and personal engagement with our leaders in this 2nd Quarter Command Conference," the PAF said.

"We look forward to his continuous support in our modernization efforts to become a truly capable, credible, and sustainable Air Force that our nation needs and deserves," the agency added.