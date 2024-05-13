Main Takeaways on Boys World Music, so Far

With lines like, “Hindi mo kailangan ng mga ibang tao, at ‘yon ang totoo (You don’t need anyone else, and that’s the truth),” Boys World exudes confidence, showing its grit to become this generation’s next biggest girl group.

Members Elana, Lillian, Queenie, Makhyli and Olivia are artists with substance right up their craft. From profound messages throughout their lyrics, the band’s chic-and-glam energy establishes their footing in the realm of female empowerment.

Climbing up the charts as a western girl group, Boys World carries, with its music, all their hardships and journey to be a pop sensation for global ears. Nothing beats a team of girls with synchronized dancing and superb vocal harmonies. Dive into reasons why you should give these mavens’ songs a try.

Everyone’s an innate girl boss

You might get a bit needy sometimes, but life will turn out well. A fresh lick of mascara and tint and you are ready to slay once more.

With their bright and fun concepts, these ladies are their own main characters. Encouraging, just like how listeners connote the band’s title tracks, Boys World’s energy is infectious.

No wonder the group’s social media accounts are also seen to be freely utilized by members to convey love and freedom. Most promotions are done with all-out sets that scream queen behavior. Their genuine personalities reflect each of their performances.

Fun, diverse representation

Formed through online casting, Boys World is straight-up Winx club perfection.

Fil-Am member, Queenie Mae, expresses pride in her Filipino roots every chance she gets. She never fails to say, “Ingat lagi! (Take care always),” in pictorials and interviews. Her adlib on their first ever music video gained traction on TikTok and in Filipinos’ hearts.

Breakout pop stars

Their music videos have garnered an organic scale of over two million views on average.

Their tag as the next breakout pop personas that not just can groove but can also sing all together in wonderful pitch will always be carved into the frame of fame. With support coming in all directions, Boys World is ready to shine even more as it reaches more young women of today — inspiring, representing and motivating.

Recently, the group released a digital single, “Caught in Your Love,” marking a new style into their topnotch discography.