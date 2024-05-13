Photos

LAOAG CITY COPS APPREHEND MINORS, UNLICENSED DRIVERS

LOOK: Laoag City police, led by Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, arrested underage drivers and those without licenses or vehicle registrations during a late-night operation on Monday 13 May at Laoag City Bypass Road. The crackdown stemmed from reports that individuals and vloggers are conducting drag-race operations at the bypass road. The PNP will double its patrol operations and “Oplan Sita” to maintain peace and order in the city and avoid accidents. | via Jasper Dawang