Green and 'Gento': SB19 Joins All-Star 'Cart'

Pinoy boy band sensation SB19, often hailed as the “Princes of P-Pop,” hinted about its collaboration with Puregold for weeks prior to the supermarket chain’s official announcement via Instagram posts and stories of the group having fun riding Puregold shopping carts.

SB19, made up of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin, has been at the forefront of the P-Pop movement. Their journey, from their debut marked by rigorous group training sessions to their current status as world-class performers, affirms how immense talent and dedication can drive anyone to succeed. Today, SB19’s music resonates with fans not just in the Philippines but across the globe, attesting to their international appeal.

The past year, however, was not without challenges. Following the release of their latest album, Pagtatag, and while on their first world tour, the boys of SB19 had to grapple with the stress and loneliness of being away from home. The group also left their previous management and started their own — a massive undertaking in terms of artistic independence and freedom.

Undeterred by the speed bumps, the SB19 hopes to use such learning experiences in making their most intense and genuine art to date. Through a collaboration with Puregold, SB19 hopes to tell their panalo story of strength and resilience and remind every Filipino of the same fortitude that resides in their heart.

Alongside Flow G, BINI and SunKissed Lola, SB19 is a shining example of the growth and triumph of Original Pilipino Music. Puregold, in its commitment to supporting local music, is set to sustain this trend with its upcoming musical projects.

