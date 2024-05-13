Go champions agri development at Pinya Fest

After inspecting the Calauan Super Health Center in Laguna Sunday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, attended the vibrant Pinya Festival in the same town as he took the opportunity to see and taste the town’s famed pineapples, renowned for their sweetness and quality.

Delighting in the local delicacies, he praised the hard work of Calauan’s pineapple farmers, who contributed significantly to the town’s agricultural pride and economic vitality.

Go extended his commendations to Congressman Amben Amante, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Mayor Roseller “Osel” Caratihan, Vice Mayor Allan Jun “Dong” Sanchez, and town councilors, among others, and the dedicated event organizers for creating such a dynamic and engaging celebration.

The senator affirmed his ongoing support for the region, committing to assist the town to the best of his capabilities. He underscored the significance of the town’s agricultural sector, particularly its renowned pineapple production, suggesting that enhanced governmental support could lead to even more fruitful harvests.

Addressing the challenges faced by local farmers, Senator Go advocated for increased agricultural support. He called for distributing more essential resources such as fertilizers, pesticides and drought-resistant seeds. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of providing free training programs for farmers to help improve their agricultural practices.