The HBO Original concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball debuts 26 May on HBO and HBO Go.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Released exclusively on the streaming platform, the show delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga’s biggest and most cherished hits, including “Stupid Love,” “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow” and “Rain On Me.”

The film delivers huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does.

“Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She is a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and Gaga Chromatica Ball puts her endless list of talents on full display. We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, said.

Lady Gaga has amassed an outstanding 87 million global album sales, 96 billion streams, and 516 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Her most recent pop album, Chromatica, marked her sixth consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200™ chart, making her the first female artist to do so over a ten-year period (2011-2020). Her collaboration with Ariana Grande for “Rain On Me” marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching number one on the Global and US Spotify charts and becoming one of the many smash hits that fans have come to expect from the icon.

In 2023, her debut single “Just Dance” became her third diamond certified single by the Recording Industry Association of America, joining previously certified “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face,” indicating 10 million or more units sold. Her debut album, The Fame, is the longest running number one album on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart of all time with over 175 non-consecutive weeks to date. The album ranks no. 12 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of All Time chart and is the sixth longest-charting album by a female singer on the Billboard 200 chart with 319 weeks. Notably, the album features multi-platinum singles “Paparazzi” (five times platinum) and “LoveGame” (triple platinum).

In 2018, Lady Gaga won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” featured on the soundtrack of Best Picture nominee A Star is Born (2018), in addition to claiming a Golden Globe®, a Critics’ Choice Award and four Grammy Awards for both “Shallow” and “I’ll Never Love Again,” also from the same soundtrack. Lady Gaga knows no bounds from producing her classic pop hits and beyond to the classic American Songbook with her albums Cheek to Cheek and Love For Sale with Tony Bennett, both respective number one albums.

Gaga Chromatica Ball is produced, directed, and created by Lady Gaga; executive produced by Bobby Campbell, Arthur Fogel, John Janick and Steve Berman.