Gaerlan: Lawyers should champion good governance

According to Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, Philippine lawyers should be at the forefront of championing good governance, human rights, indigenous peoples, and the environment as they craft the future of law.

This is as he delivers his keynote address at the induction ceremonies of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Gat. Marcelo H. Del Pilar Bulacan Chapter at the Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center in Malolos City, Bulacan on 10 May 2024.

"Lawyers contribute to crafting the future of law through the reforms they push forward in the judicial system as well as the advocacies they champion concerning good governance, human rights, indigenous peoples, and the environment, among others," said Gaerlan.

Bulacan's rich history was acknowledged by Gaerlan calling it "the citadel of our democracy, the birthplace of the Philippine Republic, and the seat where heroes and patriots convened."

He further noted that the IBP Gat. Marcelo H. Del Pilar Bulacan's Chapter is the only chapter he encountered named after a national hero.

"The true heroes of the present time are always aware of the truth, vigilant in consciousness, and observant of every contradiction in our independence, as well as in the freedom and rights of the citizens we vowed to serve," Justice Gaerlan stressed, adding that the occasion calls for a challenge to lawyers to go over and beyond ordinary duties and to use the legal profession to serve the people, and ultimately, the nation.

Lawyers, as the guardians of the rule of law, are mandated to uphold the Constitution and must utilize their mastery of the laws to battle iniquity, and their skill in argumentation to speak about truth and fairness, stressed by the Associate Justice.

As vanguards for equality, lawyers must ensure representation for every person regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, or socio-economic status, he added.

The lawyers were called to be exemplars of good conduct reflective of the honor and dignity of the legal profession, whether in their public or private lives.

This ideal is reinforced in the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) issued by the Court last year to "serve as a compass to lawyers in their daily voyage, as well as a guidepost in the performance of their tasks."

Reflecting on the event's theme: "Beyond Boundaries: Crafting the Future of Law," Associate Justice Gaerlan said lawyers bear the formidable responsibility and privilege of shaping the next breed of legal scholars by actively participating in efforts to achieve standards of excellence in law schools and in the practical training of law students, passionately assisting in legal internship and apprenticeship programs, and conscientiously supervising junior lawyers.

Gaerlan reaffirmed the Supreme Court's recognition of the IBP as a "pivotal figure and trusted partner in transforming the legal landscape and executing its action plan of attaining timely and fair, transparent and accountable, technology-driven, accessible, equal, and inclusive justice for all through the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations or the SPJI."