LATEST

FARMERS' RIGHTS ADVOCATES WELCOME SC DECISION

During a media forum held at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday, 13 May 2024, farmers rights' advocates declared that red-tagging is a threat to people's lives, liberty, and security, and reaffirmed their commitment to fighting human rights' violations. According to peasant group Kilusang Magbubikid ng Pilipinas, human rights organization KARAPATAN tallied a total of 1.6 million victims of threat, harassment, and intimidation through red-tagging and terrorist tagging. | via Analy Labor