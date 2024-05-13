Driving Range Nuvali: A new haven for golf enthusiasts

The Driving Range Nuvali, located in the Nuvali, Laguna, is now open. Spanning 300 yards with 24 hitting bays, it provides golfers with an opportunity to refine their swings and gain a competitive edge. But the Driving Range Nuvali is more than just a golf destination. It's a community space where people can gather and enjoy various activities.

The Golf Experience

At the Driving Range Nuvali, there is a dedicated space that caters to golfers of all skill levels.The place is equipped with everything a golfer or hobbyist need for a comfortable and enjoyable practice session. The venue provides cozy seating, refreshing cold towels, and a menu that boasts a wide variety of delicious food options, including both healthy choices and beloved comfort food favorites.

Aside from these offerings, the Golf Academy features a team of experienced coaches who are ready to help golfers and visitors improve their skills. These coaches provide guidance on proper strength and conditioning techniques, as well as recovery methods that can help enhance one's swing.

The Golf Academy also takes pride in teaching golfers about proper nutrition and etiquette on the course.

There is a well-stocked pro shop with great selection of golf gear and apparel. The restaurant also offers a specially curated menu, created by an in-house certified nutritionist.

One of the upcoming features is a state-of-the-art golf simulator, which will allow golfers to analyze their swings and enjoy a more immersive experience. This addition is currently in the planning phase, but it's part of Nuvali's commitment to provide a comprehensive golf experience.

Beyond golf

Driving Range Nuvali is designed to be more than just a golf destination. It's a space where the community can gather and enjoy a variety of activities. With its events center and community hall, it offers the perfect venue for hosting various events, ranging from corporate meetings to family gatherings.

The addition of spa facilities and hotel-quality showers and bathrooms adds a touch of luxury, ensuring that guests leave feeling revitalized and refreshed.

To further promote community engagement, Nuvali has planned a series of events, including barbecues, picnics, and outdoor movie nights. These events aim to foster a sense of togetherness and create lasting memories for families. There is also an on-site car wash available, providing visitors with an added level of convenience.

Where golf and community meet

Located within Ayala Land's Nuvali Estate development, Driving Range Nuvali is set to become a central hub for the entire community. Nuvali is known for its sustainable design and extensive green spaces, making it an ideal location for our innovative driving range. By creating a space that combines golf with communityoriented amenities, Ayala Land aim to establish a unique gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer, a family looking for a day out, or someone who just enjoys being part of a vibrant community, Driving Range Nuvali has something for everyone. Operating hours is on Monday to Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. There is currently an opening promo rate for the first three months. There is also a variety of golf programs available, including the Junior Golf Summer Camp, personalized one-on-one lessons, and an innovative approach to teaching.

Come visit Driving Range Nuvali and experience a new kind of driving range, where golf is just the beginning of what is offered.