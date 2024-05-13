DOLE distributes P7-M worth of aid in Isabela towns

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday said it has distributed over P7 million worth of aid in the coastal towns of Isabela.

Through DOLE’s Serbisyo Caravan, an inter-agency initiative bringing government services closer to the people, the Labor department reported that a total of 846 residents in Palanan, Moconacon, and Divilican who received P3,097,900 through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program and P4,290,000 through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program.

To expand the reach of its programs, DOLE also identified 196 individuals eligible for livelihood programs and 650 TUPAD beneficiaries, including farmers affected by drought, persons with disabilities, and victims of armed conflicts.

The Serbisyo Caravan, spearheaded by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency to deliver essential services to remote municipalities facing economic and transportation challenges, was attended by 17 agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Land Transportation Office, Philippine Information Agency, and Department of Trade and Industry, among others.

NICA Region 2 Director Flormelinda Olet of NICA Region 2 and Fifth Infantry Division MGen. Audrey Pasia expressed gratitude to DOLE and other participating agencies for their concerted efforts in supporting the insurgency-free municipalities.