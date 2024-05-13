DAR, BJMP secure stable market for Romblon farmers' products

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said Monday it recently facilitated the signing of a memorandum of agreement between an agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organization (ARBO) in Romblon and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Odiongan District Jail (BJMP-ODJ) to secure a stable and institutional market for their agricultural products.

The partnership was made between the BJMP-ODJ and the Tulay ARB Farmers Association and the Maghali Auto-Savings Group under the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) Program.

DAR’s Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Camilo Claro Pacquing led the signing of the marketing agreement with the officials of the ARBO, and J/Sr.Insp. Efren Olivar, Jail Warden of BJMP-ODJ.

He said the program is a collaborative effort that aims to combat hunger and poverty in the countryside by fostering cooperation among governmental bodies, agricultural organizations, and correctional facilities to promote sustainable development and community well-being.

Pacquing said the partnership ensures a stable market for the farmers’ products, which include squash, string beans, papaya, puso ng saging, bottle gourd, and other fruits and vegetables, as they can regularly supply the food requirements of BJMP-ODJ.

“This undertaking will contribute to the economic advancement of the ARBOs and will serve as a strategic partnership with the BJMP-ODJ,” he said.