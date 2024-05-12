Zeinab Harake apologizes for bad comment in Vice Ganda’s ‘Piliin Mo ang Pilipinas’ entry 

It’s Showtime’ host Vice Ganda surprised everyone with her socially-relevant ‘Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas’ entry on TikTok.
Vice Ganda has earned nothing but praises for her efforts, showing a plethora of scenes in the background like West Philippine Sea water canon controversy, the jeepney drivers’ rallies, the controversial resort in Chocolate Hills in Bohol and the overbearing sight of Torre de Lorenzo condo, which lends better appreciation to the Rizal monument.
But while all were praising the Unkaboggable Star, influencer Zeinab Harake chose to be different. For her, it seemed that all the while Vice Ganda was doing “playtime.”
Harake’s “Laroooooo hahaha Love you” comment seemingly diminished Vice Ganda’s efforts in coming up with a socially relevant entry.
Netizens seethed with anger after reading Harake’s comment, which made the influencer issue an apology.
“Sa mga na-offend sa comment ko kay Meme Vice, I am sorry na-amaze lang ako ng sobra sa pagiging witty niya sa paggawa ng content dahil napasok niya ang social issues, which we all should be aware of. I really do love her and I will support her no matter what (To those who were offended at the comments I made to Meme Vice, I am sorry. It was just that I found it amazing how she was able to use social issues, which we should all be aware of. I really do love her and will support her no matter what),” Harake wrote.
She ended her aria by saying all’s well between her and It’s Showtime host.
“Nagkausap na din kami ni Meme Vice about this. (I discussed the issue with Meme Vice). Let’s all support Meme Vice and let’s continue to use our platform for better purposes and to uplift one another and our country,” she said.
Vice Ganda’s TikTok entry has already garnered more than 5 million views.
Xyriel Manabat forced to
get mature in mother role
As an unwed young mom in High Street, Xyriel Manabat acknowledged the fact that she has matured as an actress.
“Isa si Roxie sa may pinakamalaking change. Feeling ko, hindi naman forced pero masyadong napaaga ‘yung pagiging mature niya kasi kailangan niyang mag-raise ng child. Kailangan niyang mag-guide ng isang human being (Roxie is one of my biggest changes. I feel, it’s not forced, but her maturity came early because she needed to raise a child. She needed to guide a human being),” says Manabat about her role.
For Manabat, playing a mother role is a big challenge, the reason why she accepted it.
“Knowing Roxie na maagang naulila, I know she will do anything para maka-raise ng isang bata, na ‘di ma-experience noong bata na wala silang magulang (Knowing Roxie who was orphaned early, she will do everything she can to raise a child, so that he will not experience what it is without parents),” she said.
In the series, one will surely be able to relate to Roxie’s struggle as a young mom.
“Makikita natin ‘yung struggle ni Roxie, ‘yung pagiging independent niya, yung pagpapakita kung gaano pa rin siya ka-strong pero deep inside we know na nahihirapan siya (We will see Roxie’s struggle, her being independent, her showing how she is very strong but deep inside we know she is struggling),” Manabat added.
Antonette Gail bashed for Mama Mary-like costume for ‘Piliin mo
ang Pilipinas’ entry
Content creators Antonette Gail received flak for posing as Mama Marry in her “Piliin mo ang Pilipinas” entry.
Not a few were infuriated over Gail’s choice of costume as most netizens were aghast at her temerity to do such thing. They found her act disrespectful at best, blasphemous at worst.
In one Facebook account, bashers had a field day of saying nasty things about Gail.
“Bakit ginagamit nila ung imahe ng saint eh ‘di naman akma sa kanilang pagkatao!? Just be honest, kahit content lang yan, have some respect kahit man lang sa sarili (Why are they using the image of a saint, it doesn’t fit their personality. Just be honest, even if that’s content only, have some respect, even for yourself).”
“Hindi bagay sa kanya si Mama Mary banal na babae at hindi retokada ang katawan at hindi din nagsasayaw ng malaswa sa birthday (It doesn’t fit her — Mama Mary is a religious woman, her body is not enhanced and she never danced salaciously at a birthday party).”