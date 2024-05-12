Zeinab Harake apologizes for bad comment in Vice Ganda’s ‘Piliin Mo ang Pilipinas’ entry 

But while all were praising the Unkaboggable Star, influencer Zeinab Harake chose to be different. For her, it seemed that all the while Vice Ganda was doing “playtime.”

Harake’s “Laroooooo hahaha Love you” comment seemingly diminished Vice Ganda’s efforts in coming up with a socially relevant entry.

Netizens seethed with anger after reading Harake’s comment, which made the influencer issue an apology.

“Sa mga na-offend sa comment ko kay Meme Vice, I am sorry na-amaze lang ako ng sobra sa pagiging witty niya sa paggawa ng content dahil napasok niya ang social issues, which we all should be aware of. I really do love her and I will support her no matter what (To those who were offended at the comments I made to Meme Vice, I am sorry. It was just that I found it amazing how she was able to use social issues, which we should all be aware of. I really do love her and will support her no matter what),” Harake wrote.

She ended her aria by saying all’s well between her and It’s Showtime host.

“Nagkausap na din kami ni Meme Vice about this. (I discussed the issue with Meme Vice). Let’s all support Meme Vice and let’s continue to use our platform for better purposes and to uplift one another and our country,” she said.

Vice Ganda’s TikTok entry has already garnered more than 5 million views.