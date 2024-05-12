TOWER Awards 2024 honorees in Malacañang

The Outstanding Workers of the Republic (TOWER) Awards 2024 awardees were presented by the Rotary Club of Manila, along with partners, People Management Association of the Philippines and the Department of Labor and Employment at ceremonies also marking Labor Day on 1 May 2024 with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., at Malacañang Palace.

Founded in 1975 by the Rotary Club of Manila, the TOWER Awards Program was established to recognize contributions by Filipino workers to the development of the national economy while uplifting their morale, enhancing individual career opportunities, and promoting industrial peace.

In recent years, RC Manila has teamed up with the People Management Association of the Philippines and the Department of Labor and Employment in the annual search for the most outstanding workers of the Republic.