TOWER Awards 2024 honorees in Malacañang

In the photo during the TOWER awards ceremonies at Malacañang are (standing, from left) Armante L. Sabacajan (sr. system project specialist, FCF Minerals-individual category); Jose C. Rivero (machine operator, Onsemi-Individual Category); Reymond R. Dimitui (Quality Safety, Health and Environment personnel, PTT Philippines Corporation-Individual Category); Awardee- James A. Zabala (Paring Oil Mill Operator, Franklin Baker-Team Category); Awardee-Robert E. Pujeda (VCO/POM leadman, Franklin Baker- Team Category); Awardee-Jesthony M. Nuyda (asst. sr. supervisor, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing, Inc.-Team Category); Michael Godinez, FPM (2024 PMAP president); Rene Gener, DPM (executive director, PMAP); Rafael Alunan III (president, Rotary Club Manila); Awardee-Justin B. Ingal (asst. sr. supervisor, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing Inc.-Team Category); Awardee-Verna Bea L. Atienza (assembler, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing, Inc.-Team Category); Awardee-Joy Clariss D. Miraya, Assembler, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing, Inc.); April L. dela Cruz (operator, Onsemi-Team Category); Fenny V. Cruz (operator, Onsemi-Team Category) Luis G. Macasio (operator/lot scheduler leader, Onsemi-Team Category); Jesus M. Pineda, Jr. (Rotary Club of Manila Centennial president, Tower Awards 2024 chairman); and Amado D. Valdez (Rotary Club of Manila past director). Seated (from left) are: Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin; House of Representatives Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, president Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma and Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos. Photograph courtesy of RC MANILA
The Outstanding Workers of the Republic (TOWER) Awards 2024 awardees were presented by the Rotary Club of Manila, along with partners, People Management Association of the Philippines and the Department of Labor and Employment at ceremonies also marking Labor Day on 1 May 2024 with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., at Malacañang Palace.
Founded in 1975 by the Rotary Club of Manila, the TOWER Awards Program was established to recognize contributions by Filipino workers to the development of the national economy while uplifting their morale, enhancing individual career opportunities, and promoting industrial peace.
In recent years, RC Manila has teamed up with the People Management Association of the Philippines and the Department of Labor and Employment in the annual search for the most outstanding workers of the Republic.