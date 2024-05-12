The First Lady’s corner: ‘Lucky to have you by my side’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and all other mothers on Mother’s Day. He highlighted the invaluable roles mothers play in strengthening society and nurturing families.

In a social media post, Marcos acknowledged the First Lady for her enduring strength and compassion.

“To this dear lady, who not only fills our home with love but stands ready to defend her family at any turn—happy Mother’s Day!” Marcos wrote for the First Lady on Instagram.

“We are incredibly lucky to have you by our side. Your strength and compassion not only safeguard our family but also uplift our entire nation,” he added.

The President’s message extended beyond the familial sphere to embrace all figures who embody maternal roles, underscoring the broad and inclusive nature of his Mother’s Day tribute.

Parenting style

“To our wonderful mothers, single moms, dads who take on the role of a mother, and everyone standing as a mother figure, I want to convey that your endless love and sacrifices bring light into our lives and strengthen our society,” Marcos wrote in a separate Instagram post.

“Today, we celebrate each one of you. Happy Mother’s Day,” he added.

First Lady Liza mentioned in multiple interviews that her children called her “mother smother” because of the way she “smothers” them.

“My parenting style? I think I’m a chill mom. I only ask from my kids to be honest. In the morning, they have to wake me up and go, ‘Hi, flawless pearl,” First Lady Liza said in an interview with TV presenter and talent manager Boy Abunda in 2022.

In a separate interview with presenter Anthony Taberna last April, the First Lady said she stayed out of her children’s business. She said she tries to be kind to them, that she doesn’t pressure them to get married or disclose the names of their girlfriends.

First Lady Liza, though, has one wish for the girlfriends of her children: that they treat her with the same respect that she has shown her own children.

“I always say you have to greet. You always have to greet when you enter the room. Don’t disrespect my son,” she said.