STORIES SHOWCASING MOMS’ UNCONDITIONAL LOVE 

In celebration of Mother’s Day, iWantTFC, the home of Filipino stories, showcases stories of a mother’s unconditional love with its curated selection of films and series dedicated to this special occasion.
Sacrifice is part of a mother’s unconditional love — such as shown in these films now streaming on-demand on iWantTFC, including the sacrifice of a mother willing to do what it takes for her family even as an illegal immigrant in Pokwang’s A Mother’s Story, the hilarious antics of a do-it-all single mom in Ai-Ai delas Alas’ comedy hit Ang Tanging Ina, and Vilma Santos’ moving portrayal of a mother trying to reconnect with her grown-up children after years of working abroad in the Star Cinema classic Anak.
Along with these films, iWantTFC showcases more titles of mothers from different walks of life, shared by a cause of their unwavering love for their family — even if it means taking drastic lengths for their own good. Viewers can relive Sylvia Sanchez’s multiple portrayals of a mom in her teleseryes Hanggang Saan, The Greatest Love, and the iWantTFC Original Misis Piggy, along with true-to-life tear-jerking stories of different mothers in various Maalaala Mo Kaya classic episodes, including Rehas, Regalo, Stroller, among others.
For the mothers who not only show their unconditional love for their children but also their respective partners, iWantTFC also brings these romance titles that are perfect to watch alongside their hubby or popshie. Audiences can feel the kilig in Jodi Sta. Maria’s iWantTFC original series My Single Lady that tackles the romantic dilemma of a single mom, and the love story between a divorcee and a widower as they deal life alongside their respective “blonde” children in Familia Blondina.