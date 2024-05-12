STORIES SHOWCASING MOMS’ UNCONDITIONAL LOVE 

In celebration of Mother’s Day, iWantTFC, the home of Filipino stories, showcases stories of a mother’s unconditional love with its curated selection of films and series dedicated to this special occasion.

Sacrifice is part of a mother’s unconditional love — such as shown in these films now streaming on-demand on iWantTFC, including the sacrifice of a mother willing to do what it takes for her family even as an illegal immigrant in Pokwang’s A Mother’s Story, the hilarious antics of a do-it-all single mom in Ai-Ai delas Alas’ comedy hit Ang Tanging Ina, and Vilma Santos’ moving portrayal of a mother trying to reconnect with her grown-up children after years of working abroad in the Star Cinema classic Anak.