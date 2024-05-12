SC, DoJ draft interim release rules

The Supreme Court (DoJ) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) are now crafting regulations to enable judges to evaluate the financial situations of disadvantaged defendants who cannot afford bail.

The initiative was disclosed by SC Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh during a visit to the Cebu City Jail Female Dormitory (CCJ-FD) along with her fellow justices.

The lady justice expressed concern over inmates’ inability to post bail due to financial constraints despite facing bailable offenses.

Expected to benefit from the proposal include individuals charged with non-heinous crimes, first-time offenders, bread winners, expectant mothers, and others as determined during the rule-drafting process.

Detainees’ state assessed

The visit of justices to CCJ-FD aimed to evaluate detainee conditions, facility standards, and primarily assist in formulating the Manual and Protocol for Handling Cases of Women in Conflict with the Law.

The high bench in order to address the issue, is revising the Rules on Criminal Procedure to incorporate these considerations.

Judges will assess various factors such as the defendant’s criminal history, the nature of the offense, age, pregnancy, parental responsibilities, and financial status before deciding on bail eligibility, prioritizing alternatives to incarceration when applicable.

Also cited by Justice Singh is the recent ruling of the SC En Banc in G.R. 249027 and G.R. 249155 (Guinto et al., v. Department of Justice; Inmates of New Bilibid Prison, et al. v. Department of Justice), which she authored, stating that individuals convicted of heinous crimes are now eligible to apply for Good Conduct Time Allowance during their incarceration.