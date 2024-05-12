Dear Editor,

I couldn’t help but reflect on the significance of Mother’s Day in the Filipino context. Even if some may view it as a Western import, the celebration holds a deeper meaning within our unique cultural fabric.

Filipino society is built on strong familial ties, and at the heart of this lies the immense respect and love for our mothers.

We are raised with the value of “pagmamahal sa ina” (love for mother), ingrained in us from a young age. Mothers are the pillars of our homes, the tireless nurturers who sacrifice their own needs to raise us.

They are the storytellers who keep our traditions alive, the chefs who whip up our favorite dishes, and the confidantes who offer unwavering support through life’s joys and sorrows.

Mother’s Day becomes a precious opportunity to acknowledge these unwavering contributions. It’s not just about grand gestures or expensive gifts.

The true essence lies in expressing our heartfelt gratitude. A simple “Salamat po, mama” (Thank you, Mom) or a hand-drawn card filled with love can hold more meaning than any material possession.

This day also allows us to celebrate the strength and resilience of Filipino mothers. Many Filipino families face economic hardships, and mothers often bear the brunt of these challenges.

They work tirelessly, juggling careers and household duties while ensuring their children’s well-being. Their dedication and resourcefulness are truly inspiring.

Mother’s Day reminds us of the evolving role of mothers in our society. More and more Filipino women are pursuing careers, breaking traditional stereotypes. This celebration allows us to acknowledge the challenges they face in balancing work and family life.

Perhaps it can also be a call for greater support systems, be it from partners, children, or even the government, to enable them to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

Mother’s Day in the Philippines transcends commercialization. It’s a day to express our love and appreciation for the women who have shaped us, a day to acknowledge their sacrifices, and a day to recognize their evolving role in our society.

Yours truly,

Lilibeth Esguerra

Cuatro Cantos

Taytay, Rizal