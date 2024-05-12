Queen of Pinoy Soap Operas Returns

Award-winning actress Judy Ann Santos continues to solidify her status as one of ABS-CBN’s ultimate stars as she excites Kapamilyas with her upcoming projects, including the drama series The Bagman.

Five years since her last teleserye, it’s all systems go for Judy Ann as she dons the president’s hat for her role in the eight-part action drama The Bagman, which she is currently shooting with fellow co-stars John Arcilla and Arjo Atayde. Recently, Judy Ann expressed her gratitude to the Bagman team who surprised her on set with a mini birthday celebration.

With over three decades as a Kapamilya, Judy Ann’s acting comeback is one of the most highly anticipated offerings this year. While fans eagerly await another exceptional performance from the Kapamilya star, Judy Ann thrilled fans recently when she hosted a reunion on Judy Ann’s Kitchen on YouTube with her Gimik co-stars Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin, Mylene Dizon and Dominic Ochoa.