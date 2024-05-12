Queen of Pinoy Soap Operas Returns

Award-winning actress Judy Ann Santos continues to solidify her status as one of ABS-CBN’s ultimate stars as she excites Kapamilyas with her upcoming projects, including the drama series The Bagman.
Five years since her last teleserye, it’s all systems go for Judy Ann as she dons the president’s hat for her role in the eight-part action drama The Bagman, which she is currently shooting with fellow co-stars John Arcilla and Arjo Atayde. Recently, Judy Ann expressed her gratitude to the Bagman team who surprised her on set with a mini birthday celebration.
With over three decades as a Kapamilya, Judy Ann’s acting comeback is one of the most highly anticipated offerings this year. While fans eagerly await another exceptional performance from the Kapamilya star, Judy Ann thrilled fans recently when she hosted a reunion on Judy Ann’s Kitchen on YouTube with her Gimik co-stars Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin, Mylene Dizon and Dominic Ochoa.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF ABS-CBNOver the years, Judy Ann has proven time and again to audiences that she can give life to various characters in shows and movies that have now become instant classics. She has starred in hit ABS-CBN shows such as Mara Clara, Esperanza, Gimik and Mula Sa Puso, and Star Cinema films , ‘Till There Was You, and Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo.
Judy Ann’s breakthrough role was in the 1992 TV series Mara Clara where she starred alongside Gladys Reyes. Since then, she has won numerous awards including Best Actress at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival. Her last teleserye was the 2019 primetime series Starla and she was also the host of the heartwarming 2021 docu-drama Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.