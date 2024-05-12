Marikina’s Marian image pontifically crowned

The Philippines on Sunday gained another Marian image following the pontifical coronation of the venerated image of Our Lady of Fatima of Marikina at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross in Marikina City.

Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos, led the rite of the canonical coronation of the image of Nuestra Señora de Fatima de Marikina, the country’s 56th Marian image.

In his homily, Santos said that the crowning of the image was a “unique gift” of the Catholic church to the Filipino devotees as it coincided with the celebration of Mother’s Day.

According to the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, also known as the Antipolo Cathedral, the pontifical coronation of Nuestra Señora de Fátima de Marikina was the sixth crowned Marian image in the Diocese of Antipolo and the second in the City of Marikina.

“The Diocese of Antipolo received this godsend blessing on 14 February, where the Bishop of Antipolo expressed his gratitude and stated that this ‘enormous and symbolic gift’ from the Pope ‘will surely deepen our devotion to the Mother of our Lord Jesus, who is also our mother,’” the Cathedral said in a statement.

“Nuestra Señora de Fátima de Marikina has now become the sixth Coronada from the Diocese, alongside Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados de Marikina, Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu de San Mateo, Nuestra Señora de la Luz de Cainta and Nuestra Señora del Santísimo Rosario de Cardona,” it added.

The Cathedral also extended its congratulations to the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross for the Holy Father following the canonical coronation of the Our Lady of Fatima of Marikina.

“The Our Lady is now one of the six canonically crowned Marian images in the Diocese of Antipolo. As another image receives a canonical coronation, may we continue to devote ourselves to the Virgin Mary for when we place a crown upon the Blessed Mother we affirm our fervent filial devotion to Her who is blessed amongst women,” it said.

During a canonical coronation, the Cathedral said a Marian image under a particular devotional title in a specific diocese or area receives a crown or stellar halo granted by the pope through a bull.