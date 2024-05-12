Marcos honors FL Liza, all mothers on Mother's Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and all other mothers on Mother's Day as he highlighted the invaluable roles they play in strengthening society and nurturing families.

In a social media post, Marcos acknowledged the First Lady for her enduring strength and compassion.

"To this dear lady, who not only fills our home with love but stands ready to defend her family at any turn — happy Mother’s Day!" Marcos wrote for the First Lady on Instagram.

"We are incredibly lucky to have you by our side. Your strength and compassion not only safeguard our family but also uplift our entire nation," he added.