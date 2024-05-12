Manila revives ‘carless Sundays’

A portion of Roxas Boulevard will be closed every Sunday morning beginning this month, the City of Manila announced Sunday.

This after Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna approved Ordinance No. 9047, which will pave the way for “Move Manila-Car Free Sundays” along the thoroughfare.

From 5 to 9 in the morning on Sundays, the stretch of Padre Burgos to Quirino will be closed to traffic for motor vehicles to give way for those who want to exercise in the area.

According to Lacuna, the ordinance also seeks to lessen pollution in the area, which is loaded with vehicles on weekdays.

“Our ‘Move Manila’ program includes motor vehicles and pollution-free that we want to achieve here in the City of Manila, even for just how many hours, especially along Roxas Boulevard which is a main thoroughfare,” Lacuna explained.

“So we are bringing back the previous scheme of closing the north and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard so our countrymen can use it to exercise. As a doctor, my priority is the health of Manileños and our fellow Filipinos,” she added.

She suggested the Mabini and Taft Avenue as alternate routes for motorists, including trucks which are banned on these two roads.

“For large vehicles, we will allow them to pass through. Every Sunday we are permitting them along Taft Avenue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manila 6th District Councilor Philip Lacuna, author of the draft ordinance, said road closures are not new in Manila since the Traffic and Parking Bureau implements these during fun runs in the city.

“This proves (the closure) will not be an inconvenience to the normal flow of traffic or for those who need to go to work on Sundays, even those who have businesses,” the councilor said.

Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto inspected the route on Sunday to see the readiness for the grand launch on 26 May.

Improvements along the said stretch include two lanes for cyclists and one lane for joggers.

Mandaluyong and Bonifacio Global City have implemented also “car-free” schemes on select roads on weekends and in global cities like New York, Paris and Vancouver.