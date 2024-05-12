KIM HEWITT’S JOURNEY TO VICTORY 

Amie Nevez, the mother of Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids Season 2 grand winner Kim Hewitt, shares the winning journey of her son. In a recent interview, Nevez said that Kim started showing interest in performing at a very young age.

“Bata pa lang talaga siya ‘yung father ni Kim magaling kasi ‘yun sa guitar tumutugtog lang siya ng ‘Wheels on the Bus’ tapos kakanta na si Kim pero after that namatay kasi ang father ni Kim sudden po ‘yun nag-stop na siya kumanta pero nag-humming pa rin po siya (Kim started singing at a very young age, his father would play the guitar and Kim would sing Wheels on the Bus, but with the sudden passing of his father, he stopped singing — but he always hums),” Amie said.

Amie revealed that Kim is always requested to perform on different occasions in their neighborhood.

“Noong nag-debut ang kapitbahay namin may sound system sabi nila pakantahin ko daw si Kim ng ‘A Million Dreams’ may nakapansin sa talent niya. Ang sabi ipa-voice lessons ko daw, then at the age of six years old doon na na-discover na nag-whistle siya, sabi niya ‘Mommy I want to be a great singer’ (There was an occasion in our neighbor’s house and they requested Kim to perform. Someone said to enroll Kim formally in voice lessons and at the age of six years old, Kim said that his ambition was to be a great singer),” she added.

Win or lose in competitions, Kim is always positive and shares his small victories with the family.

“Sumasali siya sa singing contest. Mga matatanda na kalaban niya kasi sa amin walang pambata. Basta lagi nya tanong : ‘Mommy, how much ang consolation prize?’ ‘Yun lagi tinatanong niya binibili niya ‘yun ng Pokemon tapos toys para sa kapatid níya mabait ‘yan (He joins singing contests for grown-ups and he always asks how much is the price for non-winners. He uses his wins to buy toys for his siblings),” she revealed.

Now that Kim has unlocked a new chapter of his life as a singer, Amie couldn’t be more proud and thankful as a Mother.

“Sinusuportahan ko po talaga from Dumaguete. Dumadayo talaga kami sa Batangas dahil nandiyan ang coach na nagpa-polish talaga sa boses niya. There are times nakakapagod talaga pero sabi niya, ‘Mommy, I dont want to give up’ tapos iiyak siya, sasabihin ko okay sige push natin! (I always support Kim, from Dumaguete we travel to Batangas for his voice lessons, there are times I almost gave up, but Kim always say that he wants to be a great singer),” she said.

“Basta nandito lang ako lagi sa likod nga susuportahan ko siya hanggang maabot niya lahat ng dreams niya ganyan naman talaga ang ina (I’m always here to support him in achieving all his dreams, that’s my role as his mother).”

For Kim, saying thank you to the one who gave him the talent to sing is the top priority to every victory.

“I feel happy and thankful to God and my coach. I also dedicate my win to my mom, who helped me a lot throughout my journey,” he said after he was announced as the newest “TNT Kids” grand champion.

The Dumaguete native secured the victory in the final round after it resulted in very close scores between the grand finalists. He received a total combined score of 96.7 percent, while his fellow grand finalists, Dylan Genicera and Aliyah Quijoy, got 96.6 percent and 96.5 percent, respectively.

As the grand champion, Kim won P500,000, P300,000 worth of learning and home showcase, a management contract under ABS-CBN Music, and a special trophy.