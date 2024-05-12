Jollibee earns 3G award for social outreach

Restaurant chain Jollibee is not only bringing the joy of eating to everyone by serving great-tasting food. Its support for public schoolchildren feeding programs, distribution of meals to disaster victims and sharing of food knowledge to farmers promotes health, relieves sufferings and boosts livelihood. Such worthy community outreach has earned for Jollibee Group and its social development arm, Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF), the “3G Championship Award for Community Development and Philanthropy 2024” at the 9th Global Good Governance Awards or 3G Awards held in Taguig City.

Cambridge International Finance Advisory (Cambridge IFA), a global financial services intelligence house, conferred the award on Jollibee Group and JGF for spearheading programs that have made a positive impact on the community. The award also recognized Jollibee Group’s efforts in strengthening their business practice to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are honored to receive such a prestigious award from Cambridge IFA. This recognizes the hard work that the Jollibee Group Foundation has done through decades — inculcating our knowledge on food to uplift the livelihood of farmers, feeding schoolchildren so they can graduate, and providing thousands of meals in disaster-stricken areas. We share this recognition with our partners in the government, NGOs (non-government organizations), and our employee volunteers for getting together to help achieve a wider impact on more communities,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, president and chief executive officer of Jollibee Group.

JGF promotes improved access to food by implementing programs on agro-entrepreneurship through its Farmer Entrepreneurship Program and on education through the Busog Lusog Talino Feeding Program and the Access, Curriculum and Employability (ACE) Scholarship Program.

The Foundation also spearheads disaster response efforts through the FoodAID program while working with partner organizations and national government agencies in the Philippines and other countries.

Jollibee Group and JGF also recently partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry for a learning session wherein their leaders imparted business development and management knowledge to micro, small and medium enterprises.

Moreover, Jollibee Group and JGF reinforced their environmental stewardship effort by including mangrove protection and reforestation in its corporate social responsibility programs. They recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to strengthen their cooperation on these initiatives.

The 3G Awards is an annual program celebrating good governance, transparency, and social responsibility. It was attended by hundreds of individuals and institutions from government and politics, the corporate sector, and the social sector and philanthropy from different countries. This is the 9th year for 3G awards which has been held in different parts of the globe and was held in Manila for the first time.