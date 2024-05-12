Ilagan City Chief’s war cry: ‘Competitiveness’

The City of Ilagan in Isabela Province is training its guns to become a “Livable City” until 2030, a not-so-impossible dream with Ilagan right now is preparing for the entry of multi-billion investments, providing jobs and revenues that would generate more services to its people — Ilagueños.

Apart from being hailed as the Corn Capital of the Philippines, Ilagan City is also the country’s 4th largest city with 116,626 hectares of land.

This is the reason why its Mayor, Jose Marie Diaz is moving double time to prepare Ilagan City as a center of trade in Northern Luzon.

“Known as one of the most competitive cities in the country and a five-time finalist in the Most Business-Friendly City by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the City of Ilagan is fast becoming an ideal investment destination in the north. With a strong investment incentive that caters to your fiscal and non-fiscal needs, a stable political climate, and an efficient way of doing business, we shall ensure a business-friendly environment for all,” according to Diaz.

Big-ticket projects

During the recently-concluded Mammangi Festival 2024, a yearly celebration to thank its corn farmers called in Ibanag term “Mammangi,” Diaz said billions of pesos worth of renewable energy, manufacturing, and cold chain industry projects are lined up for Ilagan City.

One of those investors is the Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group Company, Ltd., which announced that it is pouring in P1.8 billion worth of investments for its huge animal feed milling facility here.

Diaz said that the construction of the animal feed mill will begin in two months, considered to be the biggest feed mill in Northern Luzon, incorporated in 10 hectares of land.

A swine breeding operation in Ilagan City was already started by Charoen Pokphand Group Company Ltd.

Ilagan City, being the Corn Capital, is the largest producer of yellow corn that is fit for producing animal feeds.

The average production of quality corn in Ilagan City is 200,000 metric tons per year from its 33,500 hectares of production areas.

Bangkok-based Charoen Pokphand Group Company, Ltd. is Thailand’s largest private company, describing itself as having eight business lines covering 13 business groups.

As of 2020, the group has investments in 21 countries. It owns controlling stakes in Charoen Pokphand Foods, the world’s largest producer of animal feeds, and a global top three producer of poultry, and pork, among other agricultural products.

Another big-ticket project that is happening in Ilagan City is the commencement of construction of a 440-megawatt (MW) solar farm, expected to boost President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s renewable energy thrust and estimated by Diaz to provide 5,000 jobs for Ilagueños and Isabela workforce.

The construction of the solar farm was signed between San Ignacio Energy Resources Development Corp. (SIERDC) and French-owned Total Eren after they signed a joint agreement in December 2022 to invest in the development of the Isabela solar project, with the latter providing financial and technical expertise.

SIERDC is part of the Nextnorth Energy Group, which is developing solar and hydro projects in Northern Luzon.

Diaz said Igloo Supply Chain Philippines Inc. had entered an agreement with the Ilagan City government to invest in the construction of a cold chain facility.

“We have already sealed an agreement with them last 4 May and the construction will start, as soon as possible. This is important so we can preserve the produce of our farmers and prevent spoilage,” he said.

Igloo is one of the most trusted supply chain logistics service providers with state-of-the-art multi-temperature-controlled facilities in Southeast Asia.

To date, Ilagan City is home to prominent manufacturing firms, including Coca-cola Beverages Philippines, Sagittarian Agricultural Phils. Inc., Mr. Moo’s Dairy Product Corporation, Arpamax Food and Beverages, Robelly’s Food Products and Valley Sunrise Consumer Goods Trading.

Ilagan City also has three malls, namely Northstar, Xentro and Ilagan City, and expects to have its own SM Mall, as well as a domestic airport, in the future.

Ilagan City has 3,500 registered micro, small and medium enterprises that are contributing to the growing economy of the city.

Innovation push

Diaz said Ilagan adopts and introduces innovations to strengthen and boost its people and resources through the advancement and modernization of existing facilities, projects, programs, delivery of services, and overall management through digitalization and the automation of government services.

“With these innovations, he said Ilagan emains steadfast in promoting advanced and inclusive development, efficiency, and transparency that encourages greater trust, participation, and engagement of its people towards a smart and livable city,” according to Diaz.

Projects, particularly for its main product corn, that are in the pipeline include the construction of a corn complex with the Corn Innovation Center, an industry-research facility equipped with advanced equipment and technology to provide added value to raw corn produce, which will be processed into finished products.

Also, Ilagan is acquiring advanced agricultural machinery and facilitating knowledge and technology transfer for farmers to modernize agricultural practices; and establishing the Gourmix Center, which will process and produce healthy food products out of corn.

Festival, tourism, landscapes

The Mammangi Festival is part of Ilagan City’s programs to draw more tourists and promote and market the City of Ilagan through excellent Ilagan-made products towards creating more employment opportunities for Ilagueños vis-à-vis bringing greater revenue for the City of Ilagan; foster unity among the Ilagueño communities towards greater socio-economic and cultural development; and, showcase, promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage, resiliency and industry of Ilagueños.

Another festival that is being celebrated annually in Ilagan is the Bambanti (Scarecrow) Festival of the Province of Isabela.

“Owing to its natural landscape and rich ecology, llagan offers a wide array of adventure to nature lovers and has been named the Center of EcoTourism in Region 2. Recognizing its commitment to sustainable tourism practices, llagan has been selected by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations among the many ASEAN Cities to receive the prestigious ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award in the ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards last January 2024, the second consecutive time llagan cliches the said award,” Diaz narrated.