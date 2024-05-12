Heritage in dance to be showcased in one stage

Prominent dance companies, groups and artists showcase Philippine heritage in dance and show versatility in various genres ranging from folk and indigenous, to contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, ballroom, and classical ballet in Pulso Pilipinas: Mga Likhang Sayaw, slated for 23 and 24 May at the Manila Metropolitan Theater in Manila City.

Organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and directed by Marciano Viri, Pulso Pilipinas is a two-night dance festival filled with works that will educate, enrich, and deepen the appreciation of dance as a form of expression. The program emphasizes dance, and arts in general, as a unifying factor in nation-building. Dance symbolizes the Filipino people’s desire to express their thoughts, aspirations, and humanity. An avenue of artistic and social expression, dance encourages collaboration across various sectors of society.

On the first day, the Bayanihan, The National Folk Dance Company of the Philippines will perform “People Under the Sun,” while the Philippine Dancesport Team will showcase “The Matrix.” Ballet Philippines brings back “Equus,” and Ballet Manila will showcase a neo-classical ballet, “Dancing to Verdi.” Catch “Salom,” a contemporary dance film choreographed and performed by Aljana “Cheenee” Alicia Rose Marie Limuaco. The short film won first place in WifiBody.Ph (Virtual Body) 2020. Don’t miss the performances of Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group with “Padyak;” the Philippine Dancesport Team with “The Matrix;” University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe with “Maiba, Taya!;” Alice Reyes Dance Philippines with “Bayleng Bicolano” and The Crew with “24K Magic” on the second day.

Ticket prices are at P500, P800 and P1,000, available at Ticketworld and CCP Box Office.