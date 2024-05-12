GOING FORWARD

Healthcare gaps filled, med care access improves

Just recently, I had the privilege of meeting two young students whose lives were hit with what seemed insurmountable challenges.

They are Political Science students from the University of the East in Manila, namely Krystelle Morales and Jaymes Mamorno, who were with their other classmates on a visit to the Senate last week.

Krystelle shared her father was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and explained to me how the Malasakit Centers Program supported her family through a very heartbreaking period in their lives. I am happy to report that his father is now on the way to recovery.

Jaymes' mother, on the other hand, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. With the help of their local government, his family learned about the Malasakit Centers Program which aided them with his mother's medical needs. I told both students never to lose hope and for now, they can prioritize their studies.

According to data from the Department of Health, more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide have benefited from the Malasakit Centers program since the first one was launched in 2018. It has continuously touched the lives of many individuals, most of them the poor and financially incapacitated, the hopeless and helpless and those who have no one to turn to except the government itself.

Every time we receive warm gratitude from beneficiaries, the feeling never gets old.

But I always tell them that there is nothing to thank me for, after all, the money used for this program comes from the people. The government is simply giving back their money through better and more dependable services. With this, I am simply thankful for being allowed to make a difference and help save lives.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, my priority is the health and well-being of every Filipino. So just last Friday, I witnessed the 165th Malasakit Center launching at the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales, Pangasinan. There are now 92 Malasakit Centers in Luzon, 30 in the Visayas, and 43 in Mindanao---in every region, from Batanes to Jolo, down to Tawi-Tawi.

Through Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which I principally authored and sponsored, the institutionalization of the Malasakit Centers Program brings together several agencies with medical assistance programs under one roof inside qualified public hospitals to assist financially disadvantaged individuals in covering their healthcare expenses.

During the launch, I was joined by Agrarian Reform Sec. Conrado Estrella III, Mayor Liam Cezar and other local leaders as well as officials from national partner agencies. Sec. Estrella and I worked together before when he was still a congressman to push for the establishment of the said hospital through RA No. 11558 or An Act Establishing a General Hospital in the Municipality of Rosales, Province of Pangasinan to be known as the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center which I principally sponsored in the Senate.

Meanwhile, on May 7, I was in General Trias City, Cavite to personally aid a total of 2,000 indigent Filipinos with Mayor Jonjon Ferrer. We also visited the newly constructed Super Health Center, which we advocated for to bring primary care closer to communities.

On May 9, I visited Tiaong, Quezon to partner with the local government led by Mayor Arjay Mea to bring government aid to communities in need. Through our initiative and the collective efforts of the national and local government, we were able to provide support and assistance to around 1,800 indigents, 2,000 more from vulnerable sectors, and 600 displaced workers during my visit.

On Friday, May 10, I was invited as guest of honor and speaker for the Philippine Nurses Association International Nurses 8th Summer Conference held in Manila City. We recognize the selfless dedication of our nurses because not only do they care for our people, but they also nurture the health of our economy. And, for that, they are our modern-day heroes.

Aside from the launch of the new Malasakit Center in Rosales that day, we also provided additional support to 500 displaced workers who qualified for temporary employment from the Department of Labor and Employment. Simultaneously, we partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority to provide support to 22 cooperatives from the region. As an adopted son of Pangasinan, I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to uplift the livelihood of my kababayans in the province.

My Malasakit Team also went to Muntinlupa City to distribute additional aid to the 483 recovering fire victims, also receiving housing assistance from the National Housing Authority to purchase materials to rebuild their homes.

Yesterday, May 12, I inspected the Super Health Center in Calauan, Laguna before attending the Pinya Festival Parade and Street Dancing Competition with Mayor Roseller Caratihan.

The previous week, my Malasakit Team continues to extend help to families affected by recent fire incidents such as 35 in Talisay City, Cebu; 20 in Saguiaran in Lanao del Sur; 44 in Cagayan de Oro City; and 165 in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

To further help those experiencing economic hardships, we also provided support to 500 displaced workers in Victorias City, Negros Occidental with Mayor Javi Benitez; 206 in Rizal, Kalinga together with Mayor Karl Baac; 56 in General Trias City, Cavite with Board Member Morit Sison. These beneficiaries also qualified for temporary employment through our collaboration with DOLE.

To help indigents from far-flung areas, my team went to Palawan to provide support to 1,217 indigents in Narra with Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa, 412 in Puerto Princesa City with Mayor Lucio Bayron, 912 in San Vicente with Mayor Amy Alvarez, and 975 in Bataraza together with Mayor Abraham Ibba. We also assisted 350 indigents in Mendez, Cavite together with their municipal councilors.

We also provided more support to the 20 technical-vocational courses graduates in Pasig City, and 24 in Malabon City who were given TESDA scholarships through our collaboration.

Last week, we also joined the groundbreaking of Iligan City's new Super Health Center and the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Calatrava, Romblon. We also supported the Serbisyo Caravan of Mayor Miguel Decena of Enrile, Cagayan.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I continue to work with my fellow workers in government in prioritizing the needs of the poor by helping bring public services directly to those sectors in need especially when it comes to healthcare. Let us always keep in mind that health equates to life itself. Let us help each other so that Filipinos get the health services they need to live fulfilling lives.