Fully Booked opens second store in Davao City

Fully Booked just opened its newest store at SM Lanang Premiere in Davao City on 10 May. This marks the homegrown bookstore brand’s second location in Davao, following its first branch in Abreeza Mall, which opened in May 2011, and its third in Mindanao, alongside the Fully Booked branch in Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro.

The bookstore chain has been on an expansion roll since 2023, when it opened six stores outside Metro Manila. Further expanding in areas outside the capital, Fully Booked recently opened its second store in Iloilo last March, and, now, its second store in Davao City so far this year. Within the last two years, readers in Bacolod, Bulacan, Batangas, Pampanga and Bataan, will have Fully Booked branches in their localities.

With its online store, Fully Booked Online (www.fullybookedonline.com), as well as its strong presence in e-commerce marketplaces like Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, bookworms all throughout the Philippines can also access the tens of thousands of titles in Fully Booked’s comprehensive selection.