‘Filipinxt’ holds maiden show, pushes for greater Filipino representation
On 5 May at 4W43 in New York City, the inaugural show, Filipinxt: The New Era of Philippine Fashion, presented a celebration of Filipino talent. Organized by Manila to Manhattan LLC, a New York-based organization with an all-Filipino team dedicated to promoting Philippine talent, culture and representation, the event featured collections of Filipino designers Bessie Besana from New York, NIñoFranco by Wilson Limon from Davao City, Veejay Floresca from Los Angeles and Michael Leyva from Manila.
“Filipinxt is paving the way for greater global recognition of Filipino talents by showcasing the dawn of a new era in Philippine fashion,” said Rob Mallari-D’Auria, founder and chief executive officer of Bessie Besana.
During the event, Consul General Senen T. Mangalile of the Philippine Consulate General in New York and Joel Cruz of Aficionado delivered speeches highlighting the significance of cultural representation and contributions of Filipino talents to the world. The Filipinxt maiden show opened with the segment, “Marry Me at Marriott,” showcasing bridal gowns and a preview of designs to be featured at the “Marry Me at Marriott” show in July in Manila.
Interested designers can visit www.filipinxt.com or email mabuhay@filipinxt.com.