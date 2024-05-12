‘Filipinxt’ holds maiden show, pushes for greater Filipino representation

On 5 May at 4W43 in New York City, the inaugural show, Filipinxt: The New Era of Philippine Fashion, presented a celebration of Filipino talent. Organized by Manila to Manhattan LLC, a New York-based organization with an all-Filipino team dedicated to promoting Philippine talent, culture and representation, the event featured collections of Filipino designers Bessie Besana from New York, NIñoFranco by Wilson Limon from Davao City, Veejay Floresca from Los Angeles and Michael Leyva from Manila.

“Filipinxt is paving the way for greater global recognition of Filipino talents by showcasing the dawn of a new era in Philippine fashion,” said Rob Mallari-D’Auria, founder and chief executive officer of Bessie Besana.