‘Filipina Changemakers’ forum empowers women eco-warriors

The Climate Change Commission (CCC), in partnership with the Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and The Climate Reality Project Philippines, convened “Filipina Changemakers: Champions for Climate Resilience,” a forum and panel discussion highlighting the roles and challenges of women in climate action.

The forum pushed for women’s empowerment across various aspects of climate stewardship and planetary protection, including policy, legislation, science and the arts, in recognition of the disproportionate impacts of climate change on women and girls, as well as their valuable role in influencing national governance and community-based action.

“Throughout history, women have been at the forefront of ecological protection and sustainability. From grassroots activists to policymakers, women have played pivotal roles in championing sustainable practices and policies that promote climate resilience,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda during her keynote speech. “The Philippines is blessed with a wealth of changemakers who are leading the way in climate action. From farmers implementing sustainable practices to activists advocating for clean energy, Filipino women are driving innovation and inspiring change.”

“But while we celebrate the achievements of these remarkable women, we must also acknowledge the challenges they face. The majority of women, particularly those in vulnerable communities, bear the brunt of climate change impacts, yet they are often marginalized in decision-making processes and excluded from leadership roles,” Legarda said.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director, emphasized the crucial role of women in climate action.

“Women are at the forefront of climate action, and their unique perspectives are crucial in our journey towards a more resilient and sustainable future. Their leadership and contribution in areas such as conservation, renewable energy, and community empowerment can lead to more inclusive and effective solutions to address the challenges we face. I thank our partners for helping us bring this initiative to life,” Borje said.

Panelists Dr. Faye Abigail Cruz, head of the Regional Climate Systems Laboratory of Manila Observatory and lead author for IPCC Working Group I Report for AR6, along with Desiree Llanos Dee, creative artist and co-founder of Tofu Creatives, and Danica Marie Supnet, director for Climate Policy of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, shared their personal climate stories and how they became champions for climate resilience in their respective fields. The discussion was moderated by Peachie Dioquino-Valera, climate reality leader and entrepreneur.

They emphasized the importance of fostering synergies across sectors, promoting knowledge sharing, and creating more opportunities for women and girls in climate action.