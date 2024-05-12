DENR investigates Greenstone tailings storage facility failure

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga on Sunday called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the reported failure of the tailings storage facility (TSF) of Greenstone Resources mining operations in Barangay Siana, Tubod in Surigao del Norte.

In a statement, Loyzaga said the DENR Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) immediately dispatched a team of experts to investigate the cause of the TSF failure and assess the extent of the damage.

“The MGB is also working closely with Greenstone Resources, local authorities, and community leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected areas,” Secretary Loyzaga said.

On the other hand, a statement from Greenstone Resources Corporation revealed that cracks were discovered on the Siana Barangay Road, which runs adjacent to the embankment of TSF3.

“About 10 to 15 houses were affected but no casualties have been reported owing to a timely evacuation of residents,” Undersecretary for Field Operations – Mindanao Joselin Marcus Fragada disclosed.

The DENR investigation will cover the factors leading to the incident and its impact on the communities and the environment, as well as the integrity of the tailings facility and safety systems and procedures that the mine has in place.

The incident comes at a time when DENR is reviewing the safety practices of the mining industry.

“Infrastructure failures highlight the urgent need for monitoring, regulation and oversight in the mining industry to de-risk operations and prevent incidents in the future. This is urgently needed especially because of the seismicity of our country and the impacts of climate change.,” Loyzaga added.

The DENR recently signed a joint declaration with various mining company organizations agreeing to a joint commitment to promote sustainable and responsible mining practices that adhere to the highest environmental standards. Among the agreements were that DENR shall station a personnel in each and every active mine site for more efficient coordination and resolution of any concerns related to mine operation, and that mining organizations are to establish an Ethics Committee to oversee the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of their members to uphold and promote the highest standards of practice.

“While we understand the important contribution to national development of the mining industry in Surigao del Norte and elsewhere in the country, risk management is a continuous dynamic and pro-active process. In light of multiple hazards and increased exposure of communities and ecosystems, the industry, national and local government and communities need to work together to prioritize environmental protection and climate and disaster resilience in all mining operations,” the DENR chief said.

As the investigation unfolds, residents of Barangay Siana and surrounding areas are urged to cooperate and work with the local government in following safety precautions.