Davao del Sur’s Irha Mel Alfeche is Miss Philippines Earth 2024

During the question-and-answer portion, Alfeche was asked what she learned from her journey in the Miss Philippines Earth that she would like to impart to the younger generation.

“As an educator, I need to educate the young ones, the children, to preserve and conserve our Mother Earth. And as an aspirant of Miss Philippines Earth, I will be a role model in protecting our Mother Earth. Always remember, if we work hand-in-hand, we can create an environment for a better future,” Alfeche answered.

Apart from Alfeche, others crowned were Feliz Clareianne Thea Solomon Recentes of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, as Miss Philippines Air 2024, Kia Labiano of Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay, as Miss Philippines Fire 2024, and Samanta Dana Bug-os of Baco, Oriental Mindoro, as Miss Philippines Water 2024, while Ira Patricia Malaluan of Batangas City won Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2024.

Meanwhile, five other beauty queens made it to the top 10 and were declared runners-up to the highly-coveted title. They were Ansha Lichelle Jones of Zamboanga City, Victoria Johnson from the Filipino Community of Brandon, Florida, Sam Samara of Makati City, Mary Joanne Fuentes of Maramag, Bukidnon, and Chaoncy Rich Azucena of Balungon, Bukidnon.

The educator-beauty queen succeeded Laguna’s Yllana Marie Aduana and will represent the Philippines in Vietnam.

Founded in 2001, Miss Philippines Earth is an annual national beauty pageant that recognizes women who are environmentally conscious in the country.

The Philippines currently has four title holders for Miss Earth — Karla Henry in 2008, Jamie Herrell in 2014, Angelie Ong in 2015, and Karen Ibasco in 2017.