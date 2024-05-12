CdO, USAID press indigenous energy use

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government here and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have partnered to promote the use of indigenous renewable energy sources and educate stakeholders on the benefits of clean energy.

The energy development plans were discussed during a two-day workshop, “Developing the Local Energy Plan (LEP),” sponsored by USAID.

Elvisa Mabellin, assistant chief of the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO), said the LEP focuses on prioritizing renewable energy sources for city programs, including emergency response.

Possible initiatives include a hybrid system using solar and diesel generators for backup power in evacuation centers and installing solar panels on city hall buildings and solar-powered streetlights in city landmarks.

The workshop also involved crafting a communication plan to educate stakeholders and proposing amendments to the Local Energy Code to emphasize energy conservation and renewable energy use.

Cagayan de Oro (CDO) is one of three recipients of USAID’s City Development Initiative training for developing a local energy plan, along with the provinces of Romblon and Batangas.

The workshop was sponsored by USAID’s Energy Secure Philippines initiative in partnership with the Department of Energy.

This activity comes a day after the Cagayan de Oro City Council expressed support for the national government’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.