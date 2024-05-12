Catholic Relief Service partners with DSWD to boost 4Ps

Catholic Relief Service (CRS), an international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States, has been changing the lives of many Filipinos since 1945 by empowering families especially those living in danger zones like communities experiencing frequent flooding, earthquake and war.

Its local chapter of CRS based at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines premises recently partnered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to assist the agency's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

Olivia Dealogdon, a resident of Manila's Barangay 105, for example, formed groups of 4Ps beneficiaries to save as well as teach them responsible parenthood and financial literacy.

"We learned how to save money and what expenses to prioritize. If we don't do this, we will remain dependent to the government," said Dealogdon, who graduated from 4Ps in 2023 for others to replace her.

CRS also taught communities to protect and value their environment.

Mylene Mostorio, a street sweeper whose husband also work for their barangay as a driver, said she acquired great knowledge in recycling from CRS when she listed herself as their volunteer when they were delisted from the 4Ps list of beneficiaries.

Mother of two Emily Parungao, another 4Ps beneficiary, is now a CRS ambassador for disaster risk reduction in their community at Barangay 118 in Tondo, Manila.

"Many of us live in old buildings that had been shaken by earthquake. But when we joined the CRS, we were equipped with preparedness and became their community leader through Project Shake.”

Jonas H. Tetangco, CRS country representative, said the organization will continue to give local humanitarian assistance to vulnerable, affected communities and help them prepare mechanisms to reduce, manage protection risks and enhance accountability to crisis-affected people and communities during disasters.