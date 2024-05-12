Book spotlights puni, the leaF craft of Malolos, bulacan

In terms of traditional arts, the Philippines has a lot to show and offer with about 80 ethnolinguistic groups having their own or shared crafts. Examples include textile weaving of many groups from north to south; mat weaving with excellent examples from southern Palawan, Samar, and Tawi-Tawi; and brass-making of Tugaya, Lanao del Sur.

Many traditional artists have already been awarded the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (Gamaba) by the state like Teofilo Garcia of Abra, kattukong nga tabungaw or gourd hat maker; Eduardo Mutuc of Apalit in Pampanga, a master of pinukpuk; and the late T’boli weaver, Lang Dulay.

The Katagalugan or the Tagalog-speaking provinces of Luzon also has a rich cultural heritage including in crafts, and one of the examples is the craft of folding and weaving leaves of Malolos, Bulacan, called puni. One of its practitioner and proponent was the late Rheeza Hernandez whom a recently published book on the said traditional art paid homage to.

Authored and published by Bulacan cultural worker and local historian Jaime Salvador Corpuz, the book Puni: Sining ng Malolos, Pamanang Bulakenyo presents this lesser-known traditional art which was resuscitated and championed by the likes of Hernandez from almost being forgotten.