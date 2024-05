Photos

'BANDERUN' FOR WEST PHL SEA

LOOK: Parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and constituents of Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City, join the 'BandeRun Run/Walk for Peace and Sovereignty for the West Philippine Sea' along Congressional Road in Quezon City on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Participants carry flags or flaglets while walking or running. | via Analy Labor