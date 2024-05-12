A Celebration of Abundance, Harvest, and Pillars

A vibrant and unique festivity that focuses on thanking God for abundant harvests while also paying tribute to the pillars and backbone of the city's thriving economy is what the City of Ilagan in Isabela proudly exhibited over the course of a six-day celebration.
Every year in the month of May, the City of Ilagan, Isabela's capital and the largest city by land area, celebrates the Mammangi Festival, which was declared by the local government in 2011 and signed by Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie Diaz under General Ordinance No. 33.
Mammangi Festival is an Ibanag language term that refers to the celebration of the corn harvest and the esteemed corn farmers.
With the theme "Liveable City of Ilagan 2030: Isinasapuso Ng Bawat Ilagueño," the festival scheduled on 4 to 10 May also aims to promote Ilagueños by highlighting locally made products, increasing employment opportunities and revenue, uniting communities, contributing to socioeconomic and cultural development, and preserving the city's rich cultural heritage and industry.
Meanwhile, during this year’s festivity, the local government had to implement measures to deal with the onset of El Niño, which is generating problems across the country. These measures aim to minimize the impact on the town and the said celebration. Before it produced problems, the local government devised a mitigation strategy by ensuring and assisting farmers in planting their corn and rice harvests between November and December 2023. This method enabled their farmers to harvest ample crops four months into the planting season before the onset of the said phenomenon began in March this year.
A variety of activities began with the Thanksgiving Mass at Rizal Park, followed by the opening ceremony of the Agri-Ecotourism Tienda Ilagan, which featured agri-tourism booths, trade, and a food fair along the city’s promenade.
On the second day, the city government distributed grants totaling more than P10 million to at least 303 scholars and 647 tobacco farmers at the Community Center, followed by the Cultural Olympics, which showcased creativity and talent in the same venue.
The third day was the much-anticipated search for the Binibining Ilagan, where Johnlene Ariola bagged this year’s crown.
On the fourth day, there was an immersion of entertainment in the lively atmosphere during the barangay night, where well-known comedians Wally Bayola and Allan K entertained them after the honoring and recognition of the Most Outstanding and Improved Barangays Awards, followed by the cultural cluster competition, in which Poblacion Cluster representatives were named champions.
On the fifth day, the 2nd Offroad Challenge at the Abuan River Adventure and the Motorshow at the city’s Promenade take place.
And of course, the much-anticipated street dance and showdown competition, grand musical concert, and grand fireworks display took place on the sixth day.
The festivity concluded by recognizing exceptional Ilagueño achievement during the Gawad Ilagueño Awards ceremony, followed by the Grand Musical Concert at the City Sports Complex.
Indeed, the said festivity showcased everything that the City of Ilagan can offer, not just for the country but for the rest of the world.
Kudos to the City of Ilagan and the Happy Mammangi Festival!