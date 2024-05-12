A Celebration of Abundance, Harvest, and Pillars

Every year in the month of May, the City of Ilagan, Isabela's capital and the largest city by land area, celebrates the Mammangi Festival, which was declared by the local government in 2011 and signed by Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie Diaz under General Ordinance No. 33.

Mammangi Festival is an Ibanag language term that refers to the celebration of the corn harvest and the esteemed corn farmers.

With the theme "Liveable City of Ilagan 2030: Isinasapuso Ng Bawat Ilagueño," the festival scheduled on 4 to 10 May also aims to promote Ilagueños by highlighting locally made products, increasing employment opportunities and revenue, uniting communities, contributing to socioeconomic and cultural development, and preserving the city's rich cultural heritage and industry.