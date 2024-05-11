Where quality seafood meets heart of Motherhood

As Mother’s Day approaches, Cold Storage, a pioneer in the local seafood industry, is proud to celebrate the undeniable importance of mothers and the cherished connections they foster.
Just as a mother’s love knows no bounds, Cold Storage’s dedication to quality knows no compromise.
“Moms have a great eye for quality and value, and with Cold Storage I feel that they found what they’re looking for when it comes to seafood. We talk to our regular customers, which happens to be mostly moms,” says Marco Qua, CEO of Cold Storage. “We love hearing their experiences, their suggestions, and how we could make cooking easier for them.”
Being beautiful inside & out
Nikki Tang, a leading force in the Philippine beauty industry, spearheads DMark Beauty Corp and DermAsia Corp. Through these ventures, she pioneers skincare innovation while embracing motherhood.
At DMark Beauty, Nikki excels in distributing cutting-edge anti-aging skincare and rejuvenation treatments, trusted by professionals and consumers nationwide. DermAsia, under her leadership, prioritizes scientific research and technology, offering top-tier skincare solutions.
Beyond business, Nikki champions beauty and wellness empowerment, aiming to instill confidence and self-esteem. As a mother to Ethan and Malcolm, she embodies nurturing and compassion, prioritizing love and understanding in her parenting.
In her rare moments away from business and motherhood, Nikki enjoys dining out with her sons, exploring culinary delights and embarking on memorable vacations, such as camel rides in Dubai.
Public servant, private mom
Atty. Karen Jimeno embodies the modern superwoman, seamlessly balancing a thriving legal career, impactful investments, and academic pursuits. Beyond her professional achievements, she cherishes her role as a devoted mother to her energetic two-year-old son, who reflects a beautiful fusion of Filipino and American heritage. Despite her busy schedule, she prioritizes quality time with her son, nurturing him in a multicultural environment that fosters curiosity and respect.
Her parenting style blends hands-on care with strategic delegation, emphasizing acts of service to strengthen family bonds. In her spare moments, she indulges in baking nutritious treats, sharing a love for wholesome cuisine and occasional indulgences like chocolate with her son.
Through her journey, Atty. Karen Jimeno inspires others to embrace life’s challenges with determination and boundless love, proving that motherhood can thrive alongside professional success.
Drive to succeed
Jonalyn Lim, president and CEO of Toyota Pasig and Toyota Shaw Car Dealerships, embodies leadership in both the automotive industry and motherhood. Her commitment to excellence and family sets her apart, inspiring aspiring leaders and parents alike. She instills resilience and determination in her three children, Jules, Bea and Julia.
Beyond her professional achievements, Jonalyn’s true passion lies in nurturing her family through love’s languages: affirmations, gestures, and quality time. She believes in fostering positivity through words and embraces gestures like hugs and shared meals, cooking their favorite dishes with devotion. Jonalyn’s dedication extends to accompanying her children to appointments and cherishing quality time together, strengthening their bond through deep conversations and thoughtful gift-giving.
Tough mama with a tender heart
Meet Carol Yao, the visionary CEO of Toughmama Appliances, a nationwide household favorite. As a mother, entrepreneur, and culinary enthusiast, Yao infuses her family values into Toughmama’s DNA, seamlessly blending her roles as CEO and mother. With two adult children, she cherishes the unique personalities that enrich both her family life and business.
Carol’s love extends to the kitchen, where she finds joy in preparing cherished meals with her family. Yet, it’s a two-way street as her children also share their culinary talents, fostering a beautiful exchange of love and flavors.
Under Carol’s leadership, Toughmama Appliances embodies the essence of family and connection, transforming ordinary moments into cherished memories. Join her journey as she continues to inspire and innovate, one appliance at a time.
On raising leaders and trailblazers
Elizabeth Gaisano Qua, mother to Marco, Morris, and Maxine of Cold Storage, has had diverse careers and currently works as a purchasing consultant. She fosters a strong bond among her children, emphasizing support and shared values. Marco leads, Morris is creative, and Maxine is helpful, reflecting their upbringing. Qua encourages her children to find success while staying humble.
“I want them to be disciplined… We were raised the same way. We were exposed to the family business at a young age, so we did the same for our children,” Qua explains. “I prefer to let them be successful on their own terms, but also remind them to stay humble.”
“Our mom had a big influence on us when it comes to discipline and making sure that we stick to the values my dad had instilled in us,” Marco recalls. “Our mom makes sure that we don’t overlook the small details — that it all adds up.”
In the kitchen, her culinary skills shine with dishes like adobo and BBQ. She enjoys baking for her family, focusing on health with a preference for seafood.
As we honor mothers everywhere this Mother’s Day, Cold Storage invites you to celebrate with a culinary experience that speaks to the heart.