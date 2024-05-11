Where quality seafood meets heart of Motherhood

As Mother’s Day approaches, Cold Storage, a pioneer in the local seafood industry, is proud to celebrate the undeniable importance of mothers and the cherished connections they foster.

Just as a mother’s love knows no bounds, Cold Storage’s dedication to quality knows no compromise.

“Moms have a great eye for quality and value, and with Cold Storage I feel that they found what they’re looking for when it comes to seafood. We talk to our regular customers, which happens to be mostly moms,” says Marco Qua, CEO of Cold Storage. “We love hearing their experiences, their suggestions, and how we could make cooking easier for them.”

Being beautiful inside & out

Nikki Tang, a leading force in the Philippine beauty industry, spearheads DMark Beauty Corp and DermAsia Corp. Through these ventures, she pioneers skincare innovation while embracing motherhood.

At DMark Beauty, Nikki excels in distributing cutting-edge anti-aging skincare and rejuvenation treatments, trusted by professionals and consumers nationwide. DermAsia, under her leadership, prioritizes scientific research and technology, offering top-tier skincare solutions.

Beyond business, Nikki champions beauty and wellness empowerment, aiming to instill confidence and self-esteem. As a mother to Ethan and Malcolm, she embodies nurturing and compassion, prioritizing love and understanding in her parenting.

In her rare moments away from business and motherhood, Nikki enjoys dining out with her sons, exploring culinary delights and embarking on memorable vacations, such as camel rides in Dubai.