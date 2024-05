Analy Labor

Waiting for the light to turn green

LOOK: Motorcycle riders await the green signal light at Kamias corner EDSA in Quezon City on 11 May 2024. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) clarified that motorcycle taxis may continue operating even after the technical working group completes its pilot study, pending the enactment of a motorcycle taxi law by Congress. The pilot study, which began in 2019, is set to expire on 31 May 2024. | via Analy Labor