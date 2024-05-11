Truck ravages cables in Manila

The road along Ronquillo St. in Sta. Cruz, Manila was temporarily closed due to fallen poles after a passing truck allegedly got caught in the cables.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD), the incident happened around 5:12 a.m. on Saturday, 11 May 2024.

The driver, who will face charges on damage to property, was identified as alias "John Mark," 43, and a resident of San Miguel, Bulacan.

Authorities said "John Mark" was driving a dump truck traversing along the westbound lane of Ronquillo Street in Sta Cruz, Manila.

Upon reaching the corner of F. Torres St., Sta. Cruz, the top portion of the dump truck accidentally hit and dragged the cable wires installed thereat.

As a result, the different wooden posts fell.

Said objects incurred an undetermined amount of damages.

Meanwhile, no one was reported injured.

Further investigation is still underway.