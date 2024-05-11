STAGE MOMS ON MOTHERS DAY SPOTLIGHT

This Mother’s Day, their children pay tribute and salute their moms — their number one protector and fan. For Ruffa Gutierrez, their love/hate relationship is an open book and never ending. “Our relationship isn’t perfect. We argue, we fight. We even stop talking to each other at times. But in the end, family is family. The love will forever be there. I love you no matter what we go through. I know in the end, you will always be there for me. Happy Mother’s Day!” Ruffa said. Ruffa described her Mom as someone who always watches her children’s backs. “She is unique. Brave. Strong. Compassionate. One of a kind. She will always be there for us to watch our backs and pick us up when we fall. She puts us first. She’s the one and only Annabelle Rama, our mom,” she added. Daisy Romualdez meanwhile, like all mothers, never gets tired of giving advice to her daughters (Tina and Danica). She’s always vocal about how she feels and her opinion to controversial issues with her famous sharp “tone” of delivering her lines, that branded her as “mataray (sassy).” “I realized that the young today are different from those of my time,” said Daisy. “They are more impulsive, mas mapusok. Danita can go out with friends and if she comes home late, all she has to do is call me,” Daisy said. As a mother, Daisy shared that all her guidance and advise to her daughters will soon be appreciated. “It’s up to her,” said Daisy. “I’m sure that when she has her own children, she will understand that I had to be strict with her only because, like any mother, I just want to protect her. Look at Tina (Paner, Daisy’s other daughter now in Spain). Nang magka-anak, she told me, ‘Mommy, now I understand kung bakit ka ganyan.’ Danita will know when the time comes,” she added. Stage actress Jenine Desiderio showed her motherly protection and love to daughter Janella Salvador when Janella got pregnant in 2021. Now three years later, Janella is a happy mom to Jude. “Some people tend to think that when you become a mom, of course, you have to have everything perfectly planned out, like everything’s under control, It’s really tough to keep it all together, but you have to… It’s okay, it’s okay to not have it all together. It’s okay to struggle, and the mere fact that you’re worried about being a good mom means that you’re already being a good mom, because you care,” Janella said. The children of Annabelle, Daisy and Jenine are very lucky to have a great Mother who are always there by their side as protector and source of unlimited love and support… be it on cam or off cam.