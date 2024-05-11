Powering one’s home

To exemplify its commitment to home excellence and innovation, Beko announced that it will now oversee the distribution and after-sales services of Hitachi Home Appliances in the Philippines.

“We are delighted to introduce Hitachi Home Appliances to the discerning Filipino consumer base and embark on this transformative journey together. With our steadfast dedication to technological innovation and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, we are poised to establish Hitachi Home Appliances as a trusted household name in the Philippines, offering cutting-edge solutions that elevate the quality of life for Filipino families,” Arel Atakol, Beko regional director for Asia Pacific, said.

HHA demonstrated its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled quality, performance, and reliability in home appliances by bringing into the local market its refrigerators and washing machines. A soft product launch event was held where the guests were invited to engage with interactive product displays that provide opportunity to explore Hitachi’s comprehensive range of home appliances, from its refrigeration category to the newly added product line up of laundry solutions.

Hitachi’s advanced technologies and steadfast commitment to sustainability were highlighted, such as its energy-efficient appliances to intuitive smart home solutions, further emphasizing the brand’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

“In terms of quality, we are always following the European standards,” Atakol said.

Beko also announced its merger acquisition of Whirlpool’s Europe business, which leads to the creation of Beko Europe, a combination of the European part of Whirlpool and Arçelik’s home appliances, consumer electronics and air conditioning divisions.

Under the terms of the deal, Arçelik, the mother company of Beko, will take over management of Whirlpool’s operations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 40,000 people worldwide. It is one of the top three large home appliances brands in Europe’s white goods sector.