PNP canine retired after dedicated service

The Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit Region 1 of the Philippine National Police has announced that EDD SAR is now retiring after 3 years and 7 months of faithful and dedicated service with the force and is up for adoption on 9 May 2024.

During the span of 3 years and 8 months, EDD “SAR” served as a crime deterrent such as shock and awe operations in La Union and Pangasinan, paneling and clearing operations during engagements of high-ranking officials and VIPs in the area, LGU activities within AOR that need/require EOD/K9 assistance, conducted sniffing operations on reported bomb threats within AOR, served during the 2019 SEA Games surfing event that was held at San Juan, La Union, and police visibility at places of convergence and business area.

SAR is a male Belgian Malinois born on 30 January 2016. He is trained in detecting explosives. For inquiries, interested adopters may visit the RECU1 in Camp Bgen Oscar Florendo in San Fernando La Union or may be contacted at 0945-483-8212 or by email at recujuan19@gmail.com.