PCG worried Beijing targeting new shoal

China could be preparing for another buildup of artificial islands, which it does whenever the perception of a threat grows, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said.

Chinese vessels have been dumping crushed corals near Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, PCG spokesperson for WPS Commodore Jay said Saturday.

In a news forum, Tarriela said China’s move at Escoda Shoal is more alarming than its activities at Sandy Cay, another region where China is suspected to be reclaiming land.

Too close for comfort

“This is more alarming compared to Sandy Cay because it is nearer Palawan province. As for the strategic relevance of Escoda Shoal, I don’t want to speculate to alarm the public but I’m just saying this is very near to us,” Tarriela said.

He said that China was just “getting started,” noting that China was able to expand a land area and create an artificial island at Sandy Cay after it had first dumped corals there.

“Most likely, if we don’t monitor and guard against this, perhaps in the coming months we will be surprised that there will be large man-made islands at Sabina Shoal,” he said.

Coral killers

Tarriela lambasted China for using corals as landfill in its island-building.

“That means they have to kill all the corals, as many corals as possible, for them to use as a foundation for their island reclamation,” he said.

At least 30 Chinese maritime militia vessels were reported swarming around Escoda Shoal at press time.

Despite this, Tarriela said the Philippines will remain professional in dealing with China’s actions in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“So if the suggestion is to use violence to drive the ships away, definitely we will not do that because the guidance of the President is to deal with them professionally, in accordance with law, so a violent response is not part of our strategy,” he said.

Let our diplomats work’

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has asked the Philippines to ensure that its diplomats could continue with their duties normally and to “stop provocations and infringements.”

This after National Security Adviser Eduardo Año had called for the expulsion of Chinese diplomats from the Philippines over a disinformation campaign.

Last week, China claimed the Philippines had agreed to a “new model” to manage the situation at Ayungin Shoal, which the latter denied.

According to the foreign ministry, the move showed desperation on the Philippines’ part.

“The Philippines’ response shows exactly their guilty conscience in the face of facts and evidence and how exasperated and desperate they have become,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in his regular press conference on 10 May.

China said the Philippines needed to “quit denying the facts and must not make reckless moves” that would only backfire on the country.